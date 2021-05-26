Bucks love Public Market cookies from C. Adams Bakery: 'Amazing'

Have you ever wondered what NBA players eat after a game? Win or lose, the Milwaukee Bucks have a local go-to spot.

The C. Adams Bakery is one of the original businesses in the Milwaukee Public Market, and it's caught the eyes of some tough cookies.

"We’re fairly confident that it’s ours, we’ve had a few large cookie orders picked up for Fiserv – one from Miami Heat, well a couple from Miami Heat and some from the Bucks," said co-owner Julia Block.

It all started when Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked a simple question after the team's Saturday playoff win: Did he get a chance to enjoy it?

"We get these cookies from the Public Market that are amazing, so win or lose you get one of those cookies you’re happy, then you got to get back to work," Budenholzer said.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer

While his answer was candid, it means everything to the local bakery. There's nothing like a cookie to add to an already sweet victory.

"I think that they need to fuel their bodies for their sport, and what better way than a delicious cookie," said Block.

The bakery said the team usually orders a couple dozen cookies. Coach Bud's favorites rumored to be peanut butter.

"We did a little temporary name change from just peanut butter to peanut ‘Bud’-er, so hopefully he gets a kick out of that," Block said.

C. Adams Bakery peanut "Bud"er cookies -- an homage to Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer

It's the positive attention small businesses like C. Adams Bakery need while still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

And to say thank you for their business…

"Cookies are on us for the next game. Just let us know where they need to be delivered. If it’s right into the hands of Giannis we’re fine with that, we can arrange that," said Block.

C. Adams Bakery also sells Bucks jersey cookies.

