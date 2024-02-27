Milwaukee property damage; man charged in spree through city

A man has been charged for more than $30,000 worth of damage in Milwaukee.

31-year-old Edgar Campos said he wanted to get out of the cold, so he told investigators he grabbed something from a construction site and started breaking windows across the city on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Investigators list 10 properties that had damage within a four-hour time span.

Around 6 p.m. that night, investigators were called to Swigart House, a residential services program. There, police say Campos threw a rock through the front door.

Edgar Campos

Just an hour later, police were called to Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, where nine windows and a door were broken.

That damage appears to have been fixed since.

Roughly 30 minutes later, windows at an apartment complex, St. Mark's Place apartments were broken.

Prosecutors say Campos used a two-by-four.

For the next couple hours, investigators say Campos damaged multiple businesses.

It wasn't until just before 8 p.m. when someone saw Campos hit the front door of Sojourner Family Peace Center with a metal bar.

Sojourner Family Peace Center

Then at Cutting Edge Staffing LLC, court documents say Campos told investigators he ran to make sure he was arrested. He even said at one point he was frustrated it took officers four hours to respond.

Campos was in court Tuesday, Feb. 27 and his bond was set at $5,000. He's facing 10 charges, including six felony criminal damage to property charges.

He will be back in court March 11 for a preliminary hearing.