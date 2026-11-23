The Brief U.S. Postal Service worker Aundre Cross was shot and killed in December 2022. A second Milwaukee man has now been sentenced to federal prison for murdering Cross. Federal prosecutors charged four people in connection with Cross' death.



A second Milwaukee man has been sentenced to federal prison for the death of U.S. Postal Service worker Aundre Cross in 2022.

Federal prison sentence

In court:

In July, Charles Ducksworth pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Cross' death, as well as discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper sentenced him to 16 ½ years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on Nov. 18.

Charles Ducksworth

Four people charged

What we know:

Ducksworth, 28, was one of four people who federal prosecutors charged in connection with Cross' death. Kevin McCaa pleaded guilty to murdering Cross and was sentenced to 38 years in prison earlier this year.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors also accused Shanelle McCoy of not coming forward about a crime and lying to police, and Lakisha Ducksworth of providing false statements to law enforcement. It's not clear where the cases against the two women stand based on the latest information from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Aundre Cross

Aundre Cross killed

The backstory:

Cross, a USPS letter carrier, was shot in the head and killed near 65th and Stark in December 2022. Surveillance video, license plate readers, fingerprints and cellphone records are what investigators used to piece together what happened.

Home surveillance video captured a silver Audi SUV and the suspected killer, who cut through a yard. Gunshots could be heard in the video as that person ran back to the waiting SUV. Prosecutors said the person running was McCaa.

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According to court documents, cellphone records place three of the defendants in the area at the time of the shooting and in the same areas where the SUV was seen across the city.

As to why Cross was targeted, court documents indicate that authorities suspect McCaa and Charles Ducksworth were involved in mailing drugs from California to Milwaukee. The men surveilled Cross for over 30 minutes prior to the homicide and targeted him because they thought he had stolen their drug package, prosecutors said.

After the homicide, prosecutors said the men threw the gun in a nearby creek, changed their phone numbers and disposed of clothes they were wearing at the time.