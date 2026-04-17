Milwaukee police warrant executed; 4 guns, illegal drugs recovered

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The Brief Milwaukee police recovered four firearms—including a modified machine gun—and illegal narcotics during a search warrant execution on Tuesday. The suspect fled a traffic stop in a rental vehicle and was captured in Brookfield. The arrest involved a joint effort between the Milwaukee Police Department, Brookfield police, and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.



Milwaukee police recovered four firearms and illegal drugs during the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday, April 14.

Warrant executed

What we know:

A news release says the Milwaukee Police Departments District 3 Violent Crime Reduction Team executed the search warrant for a "known subject who was conducting narcotics sales in the Milwaukee area."

During the search of a residence officers located narcotics as well as four firearms one of which was an AR-style pistol with a conversion device that renders the firearm a machinegun. Officers also located the target of the search warrant operating a rental vehicle in the area.

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A traffic stop was attempted, however the suspect fled. The suspect in the fleeing vehicle eventually exited the vehicle and ran in the City of Brookfield. That is where MPD, Brookfield police and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department worked together to take the subject into custody.