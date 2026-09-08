Milwaukee police release vehicle pursuit, use-of-force reports

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The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department released two new reports detailing data on use-of-force incidents and vehicle pursuits. The reports are designed to increase police transparency, accountability, and community engagement by making data more accessible. The new reports are available on MPD's website alongside existing data dashboards.



The Milwaukee Police Department has released two new public reporting tools on its website: use-of-force incidents and vehicle pursuits.

New public reporting tools

What we know:

The vehicle pursuit report was added to the Milwaukee Police Department’s website on June 30, 2026. The use-of-force report is now also available as part of the department’s ongoing commitment to "transparency, accountability, and meaningful public engagement."

MPD says that these reports provide the community with additional information about police activity and department practices, while making important data more accessible to the public.

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The new reports, along with the Milwaukee Police Department’s existing Arrest and Calls for Service dashboards, are available on the department’s website.

Dig deeper:

The Use of Force report includes information on:

Use-of-force incidents

Use-of-force incidents by police district

Types of force used

Subject injury data

Sex and race of subjects involved in use-of-force incidents

A link to the Milwaukee Police Department’s Use-of-Force Policy

MPD says it is "committed to providing information and resources that promote transparency and help the community better understand department activity, policies, and practices."