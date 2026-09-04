Milwaukee police unveil Flock online portal for the public
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has unveiled an online portal to provide citizens with transparency and insight into the department’s use of Flock technology.
Online portal
What we know:
MPD says the transparency portal provides the public with real-time insights into MPD’s Flock Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) network, including public settings for:
- Data retention and sharing
- Number of queries conducted during the previous 30 days
- Total number of ALPR cameras in MPD’s network
- Types of alerts officers receive from Flock
- Total number of hotlist reads during a 30-day period
- Types of offenses queried
- Summaries of policies governing the technology’s use
The dashboard is designed to address common questions MPD has received and provide the public with greater visibility into the use of this technology.
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Online MPD Flock portal
Big picture view:
MPD says that it remains "committed to transparency, accountability, and the responsible use of technology. Through this new resource, MPD is continuing its efforts to provide the public with meaningful information about the tools we use to support the safety of the Milwaukee community."
Head to the online portal to check it out.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.