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Milwaukee police unveil Flock online portal for the public

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 4, 2026 4:08 PM CDT
Published September 4, 2026 4:08 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Police Department launched a public transparency portal providing real-time data on its Flock camera network.
    • The dashboard features info including active camera counts, 30-day query volumes, alert categories, data retention settings, and policy summaries.
    • The portal was developed in partnership with the Milwaukee Mayor's Office.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has unveiled an online portal to provide citizens with transparency and insight into the department’s use of Flock technology.

Online portal

What we know:

MPD says the transparency portal provides the public with real-time insights into MPD’s Flock Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) network, including public settings for:

  • Data retention and sharing
  • Number of queries conducted during the previous 30 days
  • Total number of ALPR cameras in MPD’s network
  • Types of alerts officers receive from Flock
  • Total number of hotlist reads during a 30-day period
  • Types of offenses queried
  • Summaries of policies governing the technology’s use

The dashboard is designed to address common questions MPD has received and provide the public with greater visibility into the use of this technology.

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Online MPD Flock portal

Big picture view:

MPD says that it remains "committed to transparency, accountability, and the responsible use of technology. Through this new resource, MPD is continuing its efforts to provide the public with meaningful information about the tools we use to support the safety of the Milwaukee community."

Related

Flock policy, Milwaukee police agree to changes; what we know
article

Flock policy, Milwaukee police agree to changes; what we know

The Milwaukee Police Department has agreed to make several changes to its Flock camera system policies. Here's what we know.

Head to the online portal to check it out.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukee Police DepartmentNewsMilwaukee