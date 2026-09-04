Milwaukee police unveil Flock online portal for the public

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The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department launched a public transparency portal providing real-time data on its Flock camera network. The dashboard features info including active camera counts, 30-day query volumes, alert categories, data retention settings, and policy summaries. The portal was developed in partnership with the Milwaukee Mayor's Office.



The Milwaukee Police Department has unveiled an online portal to provide citizens with transparency and insight into the department’s use of Flock technology.

Online portal

What we know:

MPD says the transparency portal provides the public with real-time insights into MPD’s Flock Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) network, including public settings for:

Data retention and sharing

Number of queries conducted during the previous 30 days

Total number of ALPR cameras in MPD’s network

Types of alerts officers receive from Flock

Total number of hotlist reads during a 30-day period

Types of offenses queried

Summaries of policies governing the technology’s use

The dashboard is designed to address common questions MPD has received and provide the public with greater visibility into the use of this technology.

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Online MPD Flock portal

Big picture view:

MPD says that it remains "committed to transparency, accountability, and the responsible use of technology. Through this new resource, MPD is continuing its efforts to provide the public with meaningful information about the tools we use to support the safety of the Milwaukee community."

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Head to the online portal to check it out.