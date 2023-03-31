Milwaukee police seek teens, wanted for shooting near 7th and Wisconsin

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate three young men wanted in connection with a shooting that happened near 7th and Wisconsin Avenue on Wednesday, March 22.

Officials say a suspect shot the victim when the victim confronted one of the suspects that was attempting to steal his property. All three young men fled the scene.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American, 15-19 years old. He was wearing a black Northface jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, stone washed jeans, and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, 15-19 years old. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white/black shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Suspect #3 is described as a male, African American, 15-19 years old. He was wearing a blue jacket, black hooded sweatshirt with writing on the hood, a Nike camouflaged backpack, light-colored jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.