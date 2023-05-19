Milwaukee police squad crash; striking driver arrested for suspected OWI

article

A Milwaukee police squad was involved in a crash Friday morning, May 19 near Sherman and Auer. It happened shortly after midnight.

According to police, the squad was responding to a call for service when it was struck from behind by the driver of a silver Hyundai.

Both officers, ages 23 and 24, were taken to the hospital and treated. They are in stable condition.

The driver of the Silver Hyundai was identified as a 29-year-old woman. She was taken into custody for suspected OWI. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.