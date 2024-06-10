Milwaukee police squad hit during pursuit; officers, kids injured

A Milwaukee police squad was involved in a crash during a Monday afternoon pursuit. Two officers, three children and the other driver involved in the crash were all injured.

The squad was pursuing a vehicle on 70th Street when it was hit at Congress Street around 2 p.m. The collision caused the squad to hit a curb and roll onto a tree.

Police said the 57-year-old driver of the other vehicle and three passengers – ages 12, 7 and 6 – were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. The two officers who were in the squad, a 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, were also taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.

MPD is still looking for the vehicle that fled from officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.