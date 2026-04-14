Milwaukee police shooting suspect, homicide victim identified

The Brief A Milwaukee homicide investigation led to a chase and officer-involved shooting. The chase ended with a crash and exchange of gunfire near 35th and National. Both the suspect and the homicide victim have been identified.



A Milwaukee homicide investigation led to a police chase, which ended with a crash and an officer-involved shooting on the city's south side Monday. FOX6 News has learned the identities of both the suspect and the homicide victim.

Homicide investigation

The backstory:

MPD said the chase that started it all was connected to an investigation into a homicide that happened earlier that day near 7th and Mitchell.

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Police later spotted a suspect vehicle as part of the homicide investigation. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off – sparking the chase.

Incident near 35th and National Avenue, Milwaukee

The chase ended when the fleeing suspect crashed near 35th and National. MPD said the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, got out and started shooting at officers. Eight officers fired back, striking the suspect, who later died at a hospital.

What they're saying:

Video from bystanders shows the aftermath – a silver car riddled with bullet holes and the entire street blocked.

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"I saw a bunch of police vehicles, and I heard what sounded to me like a brick of firecrackers going off," said Robert Ramm, who said he saw what unfolded. "It had to be about, I would say, 40 to 50 rounds."

"When that happened I ran, because I obviously got scared," said Jadixon Villamizar, who works nearby.

Suspect, victim identified

The backstory:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday identified the suspect as 31-year-old Nicholas Maslowski. The agency identified the homicide victim as 27-year-old Christopher Aguilar, who was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Shooting investigation

What's next:

All officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine following an officer-involved critical incident. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the incident, with the Wauwatosa Police Department serving as the lead agency.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated Vaillamizar's quote from Spanish to English.