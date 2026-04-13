Milwaukee police shooting at 35th and National; no officers hurt
MILWAUKEE - Law enforcement sources tell FOX6 News a suspect was shot by police at 35th and National on Milwaukee's south side on Monday evening, April 13.
No officers were injured in this incident.
Incident near 35th and National Avenue, Milwaukee
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
Incident near 35th and National Avenue, Milwaukee
The Source: Information in this post was provided by FOX6 News crews on the scene.