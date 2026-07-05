Milwaukee police shooting; officer struck by fleeing driver, later arrested

article

The Brief A driver hit a 25-year-old Milwaukee police officer with a car early Sunday near Knapp and Water streets in Milwaukee. Officers fired at the fleeing Audi, wounding the 18-year-old driver, who was later arrested and hospitalized. Both the officer and the suspect survived, while police investigate if two other hospital arrivals are linked to the initial gunfire.



A Milwaukee police officer was struck by a driver in a car early Sunday, July 5, during an incident in which officers discharged their weapons at the driver. This all unfolded near Knapp and Water.

Officer hurt, shots fired

What we know:

Officials said it was around 2:15 a.m. Sunday when uniformed Milwaukee police officers patrolling the downtown entertainment district heard multiple gunshots near E. Knapp Street and N. Water Street. The officer on foot responded to the gunshots and spotted an Audi fleeing the scene. While fleeing, the driver struck an officer with their car. Officers, including the injured officer, discharged their weapons at the vehicle.

Critical incident near Water and Knapp in Milwaukee

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was later located unoccupied on W. Fond du Lac Avenue near Walnut. The driver was located in the area. It was determined he was struck by the officers’ gunfire. A gun was located in the suspect’s car and another gun was found in the area.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of the suspect vehicle was an 18-year-old man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was arrested.

Officers involved

Dig deeper:

The injured officer, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries with less than a year of service. Additional officers involved in this incident are a 28-year-old male with over 7 years of service and a 27-year-old male with over 8 years of service. All officers will be placed on administrative duty. That is routine for a critical incident.

Critical incident near Water and Knapp in Milwaukee

There are two additional individuals that arrived at hospitals with gunshot injuries. At this time, it has not been determined if they were injured during this incident or the shots fired that officers responded to.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee Police Homicide Unit is investigating this incident.