The Brief Milwaukee police were involved in a shooting near 64th and Sheridan on June 16. On Wednesday, MPD released video related to the investigation into the shooting. The 20-year-old suspect was wounded and taken into custody.



The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday released video related to the investigation of an officer-involved shooting that happened near 64th and Sheridan on June 16.

The public can review the videos shared by Milwaukee police when they visit the department's website.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The backstory:

Milwaukee police shot and wounded a 20-year-old man, who was then taken into custody, on June 16. Officers responded to the area of 64th and Sheridan that night for reports of an active shooter.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots and encountered a suspect wearing a ski mask, according to police. Police said two officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect.

Police release video related to officer-involved shooting near 64th and Sheridan that happened on June 16, 2026. (Courtesy: MPD)

The 20-year-old man was arrested and taken to a hospital. Police said he is expected to survive. An AR-style pistol was recovered at the scene.

No officers were reported injured.

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The officers involved in this incident are a 25-year-old man with over two years of service and a 30-year-old man with over eight years of service.

The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol following an officer-involved shooting.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.