The Brief Milwaukee police were involved in a shooting near 64th and Sheridan on June 16. Prosecutors charged two men with multiple felonies in the investigation. Court filings said police had been called to the same area a few days earlier.



Milwaukee County prosecutors charged two men with multiple felonies in connection to an officer-involved shooting that happened on June 16.

Charges filed

In court:

Court records show 22-year-old Deontau Ransom is charged with four felonies, including stalking and burglary, and two misdemeanors. Damarion Williams-Beal,19, is charged with burglary and a gun possession felony.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Ransom and Williams-Beal appeared in court last month and are being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $85,000 and $5,000 bond, respectively.

Deontau Ransom and Damarion Williams-Beal

64th and Sheridan

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to the area of 64th and Sheridan about a "subject with a weapon" on June 11. A 911 caller said Ransom had a "big gun, all black."

Police interviewed the victim, who said Ransom was her former live-in boyfriend. Prosecutors said when she got home, Ransom was inside accusing her of cheating and pointed an AR-style gun at her. The victim left her apartment with a friend and called police.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On June 16, police responded to the apartment again after a person called 911 reporting two males wearing ski masks and repeatedly kicking the victim’s apartment door. Prosecutors said one of those men had a "big gun." As police arrived, the call was upgraded to a shots fired call.

Prosecutors said officers came face to face with the suspect, later identified as Ransom, in the stairwell. Surveillance video shows when police call out "shooter," four shots are fired. Officers heard women screaming from an apartment complex, and after several commands, Ransom turned the corner with his hands up. Prosecutors said Ransom was bleeding from the right arm after being shot. He was arrested.

Scene near 64th and Sheridan, Milwaukee

Court filings said Ransom smelled like alcohol and was treated by first responders before he was taken to a hospital.

While clearing the scene, officers learned a second suspect was still inside the apartment building. Officers found Williams-Beal in the trash room with his hands up. Police then arrested him.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said four casings were recovered on the stairwell of the first floor. A cellphone and a magazine will bullet cartridges inside was also recovered on the stairs. On the third floor landing, there was an AR-style gun with blood on it that appeared to have been struck by gunfire in multiple spots.

Related article

There was a bullet cartridge inside the gun, and a blue hoodie sweatshirt was found next to the weapon, a criminal complaint said. In the laundry room where police found Williams-Beal hiding, there was a black ski mask, a cellphone, and a black Adidas jacket. The bottom of the laundry chute was checked, where officers located two more bullet casings.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said the victim was in a relationship with Ransom for years, and had been trying to end it, but Ransom refused to leave her alone. The victim said Ransom would threaten to shoot and kill her and believed she was involved in a relationship with another man. On June 16, the victim said Ransom saw her brother inside her place, and Ransom refused to listen, threatening to shoot up the place.

A short time later, the victim looked out the window and saw two Black males wearing ski masks and yelled down to a woman who was entering the apartment building to not allow the two men inside. The unknown woman eventually allowed the two men in ski masks inside, fearful they'd shoot her.

Men in custody

Dig deeper:

On June 17, during an interview with Williams-Beal, prosecutors said he admitted the two were drinking, and he was "party to a crime." On June 18, Ransom confessed to police that he was the person with a firearm but denied any domestic violence allegations that were not captured on surveillance video, despite what multiple witnesses told police.

Ransom was previously convicted of "Take and Drive a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent." Prosecutors said juvenile records show he was adjudicated delinquent of three felony offenses in Milwaukee County, including hit-and-run and resisting an officer resulting in injury.

Williams-Beal was adjudicated delinquent of the felony offense of driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, the complaint said.