Milwaukee police shoot 2 dogs after officer bitten on north side

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The Brief A Milwaukee police officer was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog during a loose animal complaint on Monday. Two officers fired their guns, striking two dogs that were later taken for medical treatment. Neighbors near 106th and Bender described the incident as traumatic and said the dogs had been acting aggressively.



A Milwaukee police officer was injured Monday afternoon, May 25, after being bitten by a dog during a loose animal complaint on the city’s north side.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said officers responded around 1:57 p.m. to a loose animal complaint near 106th and Bender.

Scene near 106th and Bender, Milwaukee

Police said an officer tried to snare a dog when the dog bit him. Two officers then fired their guns, striking two dogs.

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The officer, a 51-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

Neighbors said the dogs had been acting aggressively before police arrived. One neighbor said two people and an officer were bitten by dogs in the area.

Scene near 106th and Bender, Milwaukee

A man who said he had taken the dogs in after they were abandoned on the highway said he had them in the backyard of a home where he was doing work.

What they're saying:

Tristan Hunter, who lives nearby, said he heard several gunshots after officers tried to get control of the dogs.

"The boy dog jumped – grabbed the officer on the arm – like his left arm here – and then he just pulled out the gun and had to do what he had to do," he said.

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Hunter said officers also appeared scared and called for another squad to help.

Scene near 106th and Bender, Milwaukee

"They (cops) were scared as well, so they called another squad, because they had the stick to grab the dog's neck," he said. "They finally came, the guy came with the stick to try to get the boy dog – but the boy dog was vicious too."

Dig deeper:

The conditions of the dogs were not immediately clear. Police said both dogs were taken for medical treatment.