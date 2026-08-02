Milwaukee police seek suspects in 2 shootings Sunday; 3 wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for suspects in two separate shootings that happened on Sunday morning, August 2. A 39-year-old and a 40-year-old were wounded near 14th and Greenfield. A 26-year-old was wounded near 39th and Cherry. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police are searching for suspects in two separate shootings Sunday morning, August 2.

39th and Cherry

What we know:

At around 10:36 a.m., Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene near 39th and Cherry.

A 26-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to search for a known suspect. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

14th and Greenfield

What we know:

Milwaukee police were called to the shooting scene near 14th and Greenfield at around 2:46 a.m.

A 39-year-old and a 40-year-old were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.