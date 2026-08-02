Milwaukee police seek suspects in 2 shootings Sunday; 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for suspects in two separate shootings Sunday morning, August 2.
39th and Cherry
What we know:
At around 10:36 a.m., Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene near 39th and Cherry.
A 26-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Milwaukee police continue to search for a known suspect. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
14th and Greenfield
What we know:
Milwaukee police were called to the shooting scene near 14th and Greenfield at around 2:46 a.m.
A 39-year-old and a 40-year-old were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.