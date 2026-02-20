Milwaukee police seek suspect wanted for child sexual assault

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a man wanted in connection to the sexual assault of a child. The incident happened near Washington Park on Feb. 14. If you have any information on who or where this person is, please contact MPD.



Milwaukee police need your help in identifying and finding a suspect wanted in connection to the sexual assault of a child that happened on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the incident happened at about noon in the area of 41st and Lisbon.

Suspect description

What we know:

The suspect is described as a male, Asian, with a height of about 5' 6" - 5' 8" with a slender build and medium-length curly black hair.

The suspect has an unkempt appearance and was last seen wearing a tan/dark winter-style cap with gold/yellow lettering on the back, a desert camouflage long sleeve button-up shirt over a red and white flannel shirt, dark pants and black winter boots. The suspect walks with an "ataxic" gait (defined as shaky, uncoordinated, and/or unsteady).

Suspect Picture #1

Suspect Picture #2

Police say the unknown suspect sexually assaulted the victim. The suspect was last seen in the area of Washington Park.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.