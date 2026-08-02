Milwaukee police seek suspect in shooting Sunday; 2 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for an unknown suspect in a shooting that left two people wounded on early Sunday morning, August 2.
What we know:
Milwaukee police were called to the shooting scene near 14th and Greenfield at around 2:46 a.m.
A 39-year-old and a 40-year-old were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.