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Milwaukee police seek suspect in shooting Sunday; 2 wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published August 2, 2026 8:33 AM CDT
Published August 2, 2026 8:33 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are searching for an unknown suspect in a double shooting early Sunday, August 2.
    • A 39-year-old and a 40-year-old were wounded.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for an unknown suspect in a shooting that left two people wounded on early Sunday morning, August 2.

What we know:

Milwaukee police were called to the shooting scene near 14th and Greenfield at around 2:46 a.m.

A 39-year-old and a 40-year-old were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.

NewsMilwaukeeCrime and Public Safety