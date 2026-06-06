Milwaukee police seek critically missing infant and teen mother
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing mother and her infant child, Neeh’Vajah Montgomery-Greer and A'mya Fena.
Missing persons description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Neeh’Vajah Montgomery-Greer is a 16-year-old female, Black, with a height of 5'03" and a weight of 125 lbs. She has a slim build, brown eyes, and red hair.
Her infant daughter is A'mya Fena, a 2-month-old infant female, Black, wearing unknown clothing. She should be in the company of her mother.
A’mya was last seen in the area of 63rd and Congress on Friday, June 5 at about 4 p.m.
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MPD Tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on where they may be is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.