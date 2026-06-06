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Milwaukee police seek critically missing infant and teen mother

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published June 6, 2026 8:19 AM CDT
Published June 6, 2026 8:19 AM CDT
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Neeh’Vajah Montgomery-Greer and A'mya Fena

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for two critically missing people, a 2-month-old infant and her mother.
    • The infant, A'mya Fena, was last seen on Friday afternoon near 63rd and Congress.
    • She should be in the company of her mother, Neeh’Vajah Montgomery-Greer.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing mother and her infant child, Neeh’Vajah Montgomery-Greer and A'mya Fena.

Missing persons description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Neeh’Vajah Montgomery-Greer is a 16-year-old female, Black, with a height of 5'03" and a weight of 125 lbs. She has a slim build, brown eyes, and red hair.

Her infant daughter is A'mya Fena, a 2-month-old infant female, Black, wearing unknown clothing. She should be in the company of her mother.

A’mya was last seen in the area of 63rd and Congress on Friday, June 5 at about 4 p.m.

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MPD Tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on where they may be is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

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