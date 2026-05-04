Milwaukee police seek missing and endangered man

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a missing person, 25-year-old Juan Trujillo. He last spoke to his family on March 20, and hasn't been seen or heard from since. Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7405.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing and endangered person, Juan Trujillo.

Description

What we know:

Juan Trujillo, 25, is described as a male, white, with a height of 5' 9" and a weight of 165 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He last spoke to his family on March 20, 2026. He was last seen wearing red joggers and a black shirt.

He has multiple tattoos which include a rose on his neck, the name "Andrea Trujillo" on his arm, and a lion on his chest.

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What we don't know:

It is not known where specifically in Milwaukee he went missing from.

MPD tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Juan Trujillo's whereabouts, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.