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Milwaukee police seek missing and endangered man

By
Published  May 4, 2026 3:39pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Juan Trujillo

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a missing person, 25-year-old Juan Trujillo.
    • He last spoke to his family on March 20, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7405.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing and endangered person, Juan Trujillo.

Description

What we know:

Juan Trujillo, 25, is described as a male, white, with a height of 5' 9" and a weight of 165 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He last spoke to his family on March 20, 2026. He was last seen wearing red joggers and a black shirt.

He has multiple tattoos which include a rose on his neck, the name "Andrea Trujillo" on his arm, and a lion on his chest.

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What we don't know:

It is not known where specifically in Milwaukee he went missing from.

MPD tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Juan Trujillo's whereabouts, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee