Milwaukee police seek missing and endangered man
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing and endangered person, Juan Trujillo.
Description
What we know:
Juan Trujillo, 25, is described as a male, white, with a height of 5' 9" and a weight of 165 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.
He last spoke to his family on March 20, 2026. He was last seen wearing red joggers and a black shirt.
He has multiple tattoos which include a rose on his neck, the name "Andrea Trujillo" on his arm, and a lion on his chest.
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What we don't know:
It is not known where specifically in Milwaukee he went missing from.
MPD tips
What you can do:
If you have any information on Juan Trujillo's whereabouts, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.