Milwaukee police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy, Andrew Cox. He was last seen at home in the area of Appleton and Lancaster. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact MPD District 5 at 414-935-7242.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing teenage boy, Andre Cox.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Andre Cox is a 13-year-old boy, Black, with a height of 5' 5" and a weight of 90 lbs. He has black dreads.

Andrew was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie.

He was last seen at home near Appleton and Lancaster on Saturday, April 11, at about 10 p.m.

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MPD tips

What we know:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7242.