Milwaukee police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing teenage boy, Andre Cox.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Andre Cox is a 13-year-old boy, Black, with a height of 5' 5" and a weight of 90 lbs. He has black dreads.
Andrew was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie.
He was last seen at home near Appleton and Lancaster on Saturday, April 11, at about 10 p.m.
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MPD tips
What we know:
Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.