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Milwaukee police seek critically missing 28-year-old woman

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published August 13, 2026 8:37 PM CDT
Published August 13, 2026 8:37 PM CDT
article

Marquetta Richardson

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman, 28-year-old Marquetta Richardson.
    • She was last seen near 20th and Stark at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.
    • Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7271.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 28-year-old Marquetta Richardson.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Marquetta is described as a 28-year-old woman, Black, with a height of 5'2" and a weight of 250lbs.

She was last seen in the area of 20th and Stark at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.

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She was last seen wearing a multicolored dress with a brown sweater.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7271.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee