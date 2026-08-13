Milwaukee police seek critically missing 28-year-old woman
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 28-year-old Marquetta Richardson.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Marquetta is described as a 28-year-old woman, Black, with a height of 5'2" and a weight of 250lbs.
She was last seen in the area of 20th and Stark at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.
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She was last seen wearing a multicolored dress with a brown sweater.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7271.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.