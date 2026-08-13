Milwaukee police seek critically missing 28-year-old woman

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman, 28-year-old Marquetta Richardson. She was last seen near 20th and Stark at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7271.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 28-year-old Marquetta Richardson.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Marquetta is described as a 28-year-old woman, Black, with a height of 5'2" and a weight of 250lbs.

She was last seen in the area of 20th and Stark at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.

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She was last seen wearing a multicolored dress with a brown sweater.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7271.