Milwaukee police seek critically missing 32-year-old woman
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 32-year-old Callie Miller.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Callie Miller is a 32-year-old woman, Black, with a height of 5'7" and a weight of 260 lbs. She has medium length black hair and brown eyes.
Callie went missing from the area of 68th and Hope on Friday, May 29 at 1:15pm. She was last seen wearing a pink pajama set with black flower designs on both her top and bottoms, and black Nike slides.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Callie's whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and picture.