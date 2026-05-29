Milwaukee police seek critically missing 32-year-old woman

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman, 32-year-old Callie Miller. She went missing from the area of 68th and Hope on Friday afternoon (May 29). Anyone with any info on her whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272 .



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 32-year-old Callie Miller.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Callie Miller is a 32-year-old woman, Black, with a height of 5'7" and a weight of 260 lbs. She has medium length black hair and brown eyes.

Callie went missing from the area of 68th and Hope on Friday, May 29 at 1:15pm. She was last seen wearing a pink pajama set with black flower designs on both her top and bottoms, and black Nike slides.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Callie's whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.