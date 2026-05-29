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Milwaukee police seek critically missing 32-year-old woman

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Published  May 29, 2026 4:30 PM CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Callie Miller

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman, 32-year-old Callie Miller.
    • She went missing from the area of 68th and Hope on Friday afternoon (May 29).
    • Anyone with any info on her whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 32-year-old Callie Miller.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Callie Miller is a 32-year-old woman, Black, with a height of 5'7" and a weight of 260 lbs. She has medium length black hair and brown eyes.

Callie went missing from the area of 68th and Hope on Friday, May 29 at 1:15pm. She was last seen wearing a pink pajama set with black flower designs on both her top and bottoms, and black Nike slides.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Callie's whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and picture.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee