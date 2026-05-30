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Milwaukee police seek critically missing 13-year-old girl

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Published  May 30, 2026 7:01 AM CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Yanialis Martinez-Gonzalez

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 13-year-old girl, Yanialis Martinez-Gonzalez.
    • She was last seen in the area of 18th and Greenfield early Saturday morning.
    • If you have any information on her whereabouts, call MPD District 2 at 414-935-7271.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing teen girl, Yanialis Martinez-Gonzalez.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Yanialis is a 13-year-old girl, Hispanic, 5' 4" tall and weighing 110 lbs. She has red, curly hair.

Yanialis was last seen wearing a black and red sweater with white lettering on the back, black shorts, with black fuzzy slippers.

She was last seen in the area of 18th and Greenfield in the early hours of Saturday morning, May 30, at about 12:46 a.m.

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Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 2 at 414-935-7271.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.

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