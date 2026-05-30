Milwaukee police seek critically missing 13-year-old girl
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing teen girl, Yanialis Martinez-Gonzalez.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Yanialis is a 13-year-old girl, Hispanic, 5' 4" tall and weighing 110 lbs. She has red, curly hair.
Yanialis was last seen wearing a black and red sweater with white lettering on the back, black shorts, with black fuzzy slippers.
She was last seen in the area of 18th and Greenfield in the early hours of Saturday morning, May 30, at about 12:46 a.m.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 2 at 414-935-7271.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.