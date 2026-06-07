Milwaukee police seek critically missing man, last seen near downtown

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing man, 39-year-old Jonathan Smith. He was last seen Saturday night near Commerce and Pleasant. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.



Police need your help in finding a critically missing Milwaukee man, 39-year-old Jonathan Smith.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jonathan Smith is a 39-year-old male, Black, with a medium complexion. He has a height of 5'09", a weight of 220lbs, a black hairstyle in a small afro, and brown eyes.

Jonathan was last seen in the area of Commerce and Pleasant near downtown Milwaukee on Saturday night, June 6 at about 9 p.m.

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He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, camouflage shorts, black Crocs, and white ankle socks. He has a black Roku TV remote with a lime green cover in his pocket.

He also has a tattoo of his mother and father's names (Debora and Jonathan) on his right forearm with a cross. He has red boxing gloves tattooed on his left arm.

Jonathan Smith

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone who has come into contact with Jonathan or has any information on his whereabouts should call MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.