Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek critically missing man, last seen near 46th and Martin

By
Published  December 28, 2025 6:56am CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Jacob Hey

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing man, 35-year-old Jacob Hey.
    • He was last seen Sunday morning, Dec. 28, near 46th and Martin.
    • Anyone with any information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing 35-year-old man, Jacob Hey.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jacob was last seen around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, Dec. 28, near 46th and Martin.

Jacob is described as a male, white, with a light complexion. He stands around 5'08" tall, has a slim build, blonde hair, and he was last seen wearing a jean jacket and black pants.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
article

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee