Milwaukee police seek critically missing man, last seen near 46th and Martin
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing 35-year-old man, Jacob Hey.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jacob was last seen around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, Dec. 28, near 46th and Martin.
Jacob is described as a male, white, with a light complexion. He stands around 5'08" tall, has a slim build, blonde hair, and he was last seen wearing a jean jacket and black pants.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.
