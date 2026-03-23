Milwaukee police seek critically missing child, last seen Monday morning

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing child, 10-year-old Dimeir Camble. He was last seen Monday morning near 25th and Concordia. Anyone with any info should call Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing 10-year-old boy, Dimeir Camble.

Description

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department says Cmble was last seen by his family on Monday, 23, at about 9 a.m. near 25th and Concordia.

Camble is described as a 10-year-old boy, Black, about 5' tall and weighing about 115 lbs. He has a medium complexion and black hair.

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He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and tan khaki-style pants.

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MPD tips

What we know:

Anyone with any information on Camble's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.