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Milwaukee police seek critically missing child, last seen Monday morning

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Published  March 23, 2026 2:54pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Dimeir Camble

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing child, 10-year-old Dimeir Camble.
    • He was last seen Monday morning near 25th and Concordia.
    • Anyone with any info should call Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing 10-year-old boy, Dimeir Camble.

Description

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department says Cmble was last seen by his family on Monday, 23, at about 9 a.m. near 25th and Concordia.

Camble is described as a 10-year-old boy, Black, about 5' tall and weighing about 115 lbs. He has a medium complexion and black hair.

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He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and tan khaki-style pants.

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
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Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

MPD tips

What we know:

Anyone with any information on Camble's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee