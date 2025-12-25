Milwaukee police seek critically missing 77-year-old woman

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing person, 77-year-old Ira Haggard. She was last in contact with her family on Christmas Eve. She was last believed to be in the area of 86th and Joyce.



Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing person, Ira Haggard.

Description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Ira Haggard is a 77-year-old woman, Black, with a height of 5' 2" and weight of 165 lbs.

She has brown eyes, gray hair, and was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, black shirt, and black pants.

She was last in contact with her family on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, and was last believed to be in the area of 86th and Joyce and Milwaukee's north side.

Related article

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.