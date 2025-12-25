Milwaukee police seek critically missing 77-year-old woman
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing person, Ira Haggard.
Description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Ira Haggard is a 77-year-old woman, Black, with a height of 5' 2" and weight of 165 lbs.
She has brown eyes, gray hair, and was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, black shirt, and black pants.
She was last in contact with her family on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, and was last believed to be in the area of 86th and Joyce and Milwaukee's north side.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.