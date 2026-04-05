Milwaukee police seek critically missing 68-year-old woman
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 68-year-old Marguerite Richmond.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Marguerite is described as a 68-year-old woman, Black, with a height of 5'04" and a weight of 117 pounds. She has brown eyes and short gray hair styled in two braids.
Marguerite was last seen wearing a black coat, purple pajamas, and black slippers.
She was last seen in the area of 66th and Ruby on Sunday morning (April 5) at about 8 a.m.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and the photo.