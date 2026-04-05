Milwaukee police seek critically missing 68-year-old woman

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The Brief Police are looking for a critically missing 68-year-old woman, Marguerite Richmond. She was last seen Sunday morning near 66th and Ruby. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact MPD.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 68-year-old Marguerite Richmond.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Marguerite is described as a 68-year-old woman, Black, with a height of 5'04" and a weight of 117 pounds. She has brown eyes and short gray hair styled in two braids.

Marguerite was last seen wearing a black coat, purple pajamas, and black slippers.

She was last seen in the area of 66th and Ruby on Sunday morning (April 5) at about 8 a.m.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.