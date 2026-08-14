Milwaukee police seek critically missing 11-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, 11-year-old Kylah Allen.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Kylah Allen is described as an 11-year-old girl, Black, with a height of 5' 4" and a weight of 150 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Kylah was last seen Friday, Aug. 14 at about 6 p.m. in the area of Sherman and Glendale.
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Kylah was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt with white writing underneath, and black jogging pants.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7271.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photos.