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Milwaukee police seek critically missing 11-year-old girl

Missing Persons
Published August 14, 2026 9:24 PM CDT
Published August 14, 2026 9:24 PM CDT
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Kylah Allen

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing girl, 11-year-old Kylah Allen.
    • She was last seen on Friday evening near Sherman and Glendale.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7271.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, 11-year-old Kylah Allen.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Kylah Allen is described as an 11-year-old girl, Black, with a height of 5' 4" and a weight of 150 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Kylah was last seen Friday, Aug. 14 at about 6 p.m. in the area of Sherman and Glendale.

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Kylah was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt with white writing underneath, and black jogging pants.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7271.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photos.

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