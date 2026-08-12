Milwaukee police seek critically missing 10-year-old child

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 10-year-old girl, Jalynn Lacefield. She was last seen near 36th and St. Paul. Anyone with any info on her whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 3 at 414-935-7232.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing 10-year-old girl, Jalynn Lacefield.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jalynn was last seen near 36th and St. Paul.

Jalynn is described as a 10-year-old girl, white, 5' tall, and 120lbs. She has long dark blonde hair with bangs in front.

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She was last seen wearing a black baggy T-shirt and black baggy sweatpants.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify when Jalynn was last seen.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 3 at 414-935-7232.