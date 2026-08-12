Milwaukee police seek critically missing 10-year-old child
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing 10-year-old girl, Jalynn Lacefield.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jalynn was last seen near 36th and St. Paul.
Jalynn is described as a 10-year-old girl, white, 5' tall, and 120lbs. She has long dark blonde hair with bangs in front.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
She was last seen wearing a black baggy T-shirt and black baggy sweatpants.
What we don't know:
Police did not specify when Jalynn was last seen.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: The Milwaukee police department sent FOX6 the information and photos.