Milwaukee police seek critically missing 10-year-old boy

By
Published  February 16, 2026 5:51am CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

DiMeir Camble

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 10-year-old boy, DiMeir Camble.
    • He was last seen Sunday night near 25th and Concordia.
    • If you have any info on where he may be, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing boy, DiMeir Camble.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, DiMeir Camble is a 10-year-old boy, Black, about 5' in height and weighing about 115 lbs.

He has a thicker build with a light skin complexion, and fussy braids.

He was last seen in the area of 25th and Concordia on Sunday night, Feb. 15, at about 8 p.m. He was wearing a gray Gap hoodie, blue painted fashion jeans, and gray Jordan tennis shoes.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

