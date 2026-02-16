Milwaukee police seek critically missing 10-year-old boy

article

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing boy, DiMeir Camble.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, DiMeir Camble is a 10-year-old boy, Black, about 5' in height and weighing about 115 lbs.

He has a thicker build with a light skin complexion, and fussy braids.

He was last seen in the area of 25th and Concordia on Sunday night, Feb. 15, at about 8 p.m. He was wearing a gray Gap hoodie, blue painted fashion jeans, and gray Jordan tennis shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.