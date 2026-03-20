Milwaukee police seek 2 missing men, last seen Friday afternoon

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for two critically missing men who are related, James Jones and Roman Ingram. They left their home on Friday afternoon and were last seen near 75th and Wedgewood. Anyone with any info is asked to call MPD District 6 at 414-935-7262 .



Milwaukee police need your help in finding two critically missing men who are related, James Jones and Roman Ingram.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, James and Roman left their home on Friday, March 20 at 2 p.m. They were last seen near 75th and Wedgewood on the city's southwest side. They are believed to be together.

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Missing men descriptions

What we know:

James Jones

James Jones is described as a 31-year-old male, Black, with a height of 5’10" and a weight of 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue Tommy Hilfiger knit hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, and white Nike Jordan shoes.

Roman Ingram

Roman Ingram is described as a 27-year-old male, Black, with a height of 5’08" and a weight of 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black and white shoes, carrying a blue and black backpack.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.