Milwaukee police scene near 15th and Hauser; garage searched
MILWAUKEE - There was a large police presence at the garage of a home near 15th and Hauser in Milwaukee on Monday, April 20, that involved a skid-steer loader and a DPW truck.
FOX6 crews on scene saw the heavy equipment appearing to dig up the concrete flooring inside a garage and putting the large broken slabs in a DPW truck.
Milwaukee police would only tell FOX6 that they were executing a search warrant.
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Police scene outside the alleyway
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Source: Milwaukee police sent FOX6 some information. FOX6 crews were also on scene.