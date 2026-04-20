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Milwaukee police scene near 15th and Hauser; garage searched

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Published  April 20, 2026 5:25pm CDT
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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee police execute search warrant

Milwaukee police execute search warrant

Milwaukee police executed a search warrant at a property near 15th and Congress. But plenty of questions remain.

MILWAUKEE - There was a large police presence at the garage of a home near 15th and Hauser in Milwaukee on Monday, April 20, that involved a skid-steer loader and a DPW truck.

FOX6 crews on scene saw the heavy equipment appearing to dig up the concrete flooring inside a garage and putting the large broken slabs in a DPW truck.

Milwaukee police would only tell FOX6 that they were executing a search warrant.

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Police scene outside the alleyway 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The Source: Milwaukee police sent FOX6 some information. FOX6 crews were also on scene.

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