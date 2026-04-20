Milwaukee police scene near 15th and Hauser; garage searched

There was a large police presence at the garage of a home near 15th and Hauser in Milwaukee on Monday, April 20, that involved a skid-steer loader and a DPW truck.

FOX6 crews on scene saw the heavy equipment appearing to dig up the concrete flooring inside a garage and putting the large broken slabs in a DPW truck.

Milwaukee police would only tell FOX6 that they were executing a search warrant.

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Police scene outside the alleyway

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