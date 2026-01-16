Milwaukee police raid; search warrant executed, weapons investigation

The Brief Milwaukee officers executed a search warrant at a property near 49th and Villard on Friday, Jan. 16. Neighbors witnessed police breach a gate to search buildings, and two vehicles were towed from the scene. No arrests were made, but police are referring charges to the district attorney.



FOX6 News has learned about a police raid on a property near 49th and Villard in Milwaukee on Friday, Jan. 16.

Police raid Milwaukee property

What we know:

Officials now tell FOX6 News officers were at the property for a weapons investigation. A squad sat outside for much of Friday.

Neighbors say officers busted through a gate and searched buildings on the lot.

FOX6 News watched as two vehicles were towed away. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows what appears to be officers looking at a car on the lot.

Public records show the property is owned by Big Tao and Associates. FOX6 News spoke with the owner, who said they do not operate a business here – they rent it out. The owners said police have an issue with the renter. When we asked who that renter is, they told us, no comment.

What they're saying:

For years, people knew this place as S&G Junking and Towing. The owner of the property had the following to say to FOX6 News.

"I know what the hell happened or what's going on, but I don't have nothing to do with it. I don't have a license. I don't even have a tow truck...I have don't have no connection with the shop, so I don't have anything to say," the owner said.

Milwaukee police say no arrests were made and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.