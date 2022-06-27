Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police pursuit, pedestrian struck on city's south side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crash near 13th and Lincoln after police pursuit by Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a police pursuit on the city's south side Sunday evening, June 26.

Officials say the pursuit happened near 6th and Manitoba just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers attempted to stop a reckless vehicle. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle struck a pedestrian and then collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle near 13th and Lincoln. The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot and was arrested after a foot pursuit. 

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Crash near 13th and Lincoln after police pursuit by Milwaukee police

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.