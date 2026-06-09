Milwaukee police pursuit ends in crash, 2 arrests after shooting

The Brief Milwaukee police said two men were arrested after a pursuit ended in a crash near 26th and Auer. Police said the vehicle was wanted in connection with a nonfatal shooting near 44th and Center. The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital with nonfatal injuries, and police said a firearm was recovered.



Two men were arrested Tuesday, June 9, after a Milwaukee police pursuit involving a vehicle wanted in connection with a nonfatal shooting ended in a crash.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said officers saw the vehicle around 3:55 p.m. near 26th and Center. The vehicle was wanted in connection with a nonfatal shooting that happened around 7:57 a.m. near 44th and Center.

Scene near 26th and Auer, Milwaukee

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused, and a pursuit began, according to MPD.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles near 26th and Auer.

Scene near 26th and Auer, Milwaukee

After the crash, two suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away. Police said both were arrested.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, a 23-year-old man, and the passenger, a 20-year-old man, were taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police said a firearm was recovered.

Scene near 26th and Auer, Milwaukee

During the pursuit, a squad car was involved in a minor crash with an unrelated occupied vehicle. No officers or the driver of that vehicle reported injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Related article