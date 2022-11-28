Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver arrested

One person was taken into custody Sunday morning, Nov. 27 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. It began around 1 a.m. near Buffum and Meinecke.

According to police, an officer observed a vehicle that was taken in burglary and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle collided into two unoccupied parked vehicles on E. Wright Street and N. Richards Street.

The driver fled on foot; however, he was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. The driver, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.