Milwaukee fatal shooting Tuesday; 84th and Bender, 1 dead

One person is dead following a shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, the unidentified victim was shot around 11 a.m. near 84th and Bender.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police presence near 84th and Bender

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.