Milwaukee police shooting; officers wound suspect near 64th and Sheridan

The Brief Milwaukee police responded to reports of an active shooter near 64th and Sheridan on Tuesday. Police said officers encountered a suspect wearing a ski mask and heard gunfire upon arriving at the scene. A 20-year-old man was shot by two officers, arrested and taken to a hospital, where he is expected to survive.



A 20-year-old man was shot by Milwaukee police and taken into custody Tuesday night, June 16, after officers responded to reports of an active shooter on the city's northwest side.

The Milwaukee Police Department said officers were dispatched around 9:07 p.m. to the area of 64th and Sheridan after receiving multiple calls reporting an active shooter.

Scene near 64th and Sheridan, Milwaukee

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots and encountered a male suspect wearing a ski mask, according to police.

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Police said two officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect.

The 20-year-old man was arrested and taken to a hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

No officers were reported injured.

The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol following an officer-involved shooting.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.