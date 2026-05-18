Milwaukee domestic violence incident ends with suspect dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a domestic violence-related disorderly conduct incident that ended with a suspect found dead Monday.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said the incident happened around 10:05 a.m. on the near 11th and Ring.
Police presence near 11th and Ring, Milwaukee
According to police, an armed suspect made threats to a victim, causing the victim to fear for their safety. Police said the suspect refused to come out or speak with officers.
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Officers established containment and obtained a search warrant.
Police said the search warrant was executed around 4:18 p.m. During that time, a firearm was discharged from inside the residence.
Police presence near 11th and Ring, Milwaukee
Officers later found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
FOX6 News had a crew on the scene and residents said they heard a large "boom" sound.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information and FOX6 News had a crew on the scene.