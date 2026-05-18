Milwaukee domestic violence incident ends with suspect dead

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The Brief Milwaukee police investigated a domestic violence-related incident Monday near 11th and Ring. Police said an armed suspect made threats to a victim and refused to come out or speak with officers. Officers found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after executing a search warrant.



Milwaukee police are investigating a domestic violence-related disorderly conduct incident that ended with a suspect found dead Monday.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the incident happened around 10:05 a.m. on the near 11th and Ring.

Police presence near 11th and Ring, Milwaukee

According to police, an armed suspect made threats to a victim, causing the victim to fear for their safety. Police said the suspect refused to come out or speak with officers.

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Officers established containment and obtained a search warrant.

Police said the search warrant was executed around 4:18 p.m. During that time, a firearm was discharged from inside the residence.

Police presence near 11th and Ring, Milwaukee

Officers later found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

FOX6 News had a crew on the scene and residents said they heard a large "boom" sound.