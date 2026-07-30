Milwaukee pedestrian shoots at reckless driver who nearly hit them
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested two women Wednesday, July 29, after a reckless driving incident escalated into gunfire.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a reckless driver nearly struck a pedestrian around 11 p.m. near 8th and Brown. In response, the pedestrian fired a shot, striking the car.
No injuries were reported.
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The 32-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI and reckless endangering safety. The 48-year-old pedestrian was also arrested for reckless endangering safety.
Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.