Milwaukee pedestrian shoots at reckless driver who nearly hit them

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Wednesday, July 29. A reckless vehicle narrowly missed a pedestrian. In response, the pedestrian fired a shot that struck the car.



Milwaukee police arrested two women Wednesday, July 29, after a reckless driving incident escalated into gunfire.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a reckless driver nearly struck a pedestrian around 11 p.m. near 8th and Brown. In response, the pedestrian fired a shot, striking the car.

No injuries were reported.

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The 32-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI and reckless endangering safety. The 48-year-old pedestrian was also arrested for reckless endangering safety.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.