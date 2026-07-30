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Milwaukee pedestrian shoots at reckless driver who nearly hit them

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 30, 2026 1:11 PM CDT
Published July 30, 2026 1:11 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Wednesday, July 29.
    • A reckless vehicle narrowly missed a pedestrian.
    • In response, the pedestrian fired a shot that struck the car.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested two women Wednesday, July 29, after a reckless driving incident escalated into gunfire. 

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a reckless driver nearly struck a pedestrian around 11 p.m. near 8th and Brown. In response, the pedestrian fired a shot, striking the car. 

No injuries were reported.

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The 32-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI and reckless endangering safety. The 48-year-old pedestrian was also arrested for reckless endangering safety. 

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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