Milwaukee police officer struck, attempting to disperse demonstrators

Milwaukee police say an officer was struck on Sunday, Feb. 18 while attempting to disperse a group of disorderly demonstrators from a private event.

Officials say the incident unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday near 2nd and Wisconsin Avenue.

Milwaukee police are seeking the person who struck the officer.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.