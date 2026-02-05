Milwaukee leaders discuss ongoing police officer recruitment efforts

The Brief Milwaukee leaders discussed efforts to recruit new police officers on Thursday. These efforts include a recruitment video, website and Safeguard partnership.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson joined the Milwaukee Police Department and leaders from the city’s Fire and Police Commission on Thursday to announce a new police officer recruitment video and website.

What they're saying:

During the news conference, city leaders also discussed the city's ongoing efforts to recruit new police officers to grow the size of the department. Those efforts include a partnership with Safeguard Recruiting, a leading law enforcement recruiting agency.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"The FPC has implemented several strategies and initiatives to improve and modernize recruitment and hiring processes. We now employ a continuous recruitment model, which allows entry-level applicants to apply year round," said Leon Todd, FPC executive director.

Since the launch of Safeguard's digital recruitment campaign and candidate nurturing efforts in fall 2025, the city's police officer applications have more than doubled.

Featured article