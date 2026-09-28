Milwaukee police officer mishandled sexual assault interview: records

The Brief A Milwaukee police officer was ordered to undergo remedial training following a sexual assault victim's complaint. The officer was never suspended for the violations. Body camera footage from the December 2024 response is now used to train officers on improper interviewing.



In December 2024, Charlotte Nozar was sexually assaulted in the elevator of her Milwaukee apartment building. When police arrived, she said she was assaulted again in the way she said a responding officer, Nicholas Ornelas, treated her.

Note: The story involves sexual assault. Viewer discretion is advised.

Formal complaint filed

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Nozar filed a formal complaint after the assault, saying his questioning was dehumanizing, and that she was not believed. An internal affairs investigation sustained her allegations.

During the internal investigation, Ornelas said he was trying to get as many facts as possible and admitted he "could have done a million things differently. However, at the time, he only had one year on the job and did his best." Records show he was a solo patrol officer for 17 months at the time. Ornelas was ordered to undergo remedial training, which focused on response to sexual assault victims.

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The body camera footage also shows a nearly hour-long interview in a public lobby. A victim advocate assigned to sensitive crimes said that video is now used to show other members what not to do when conducting an interview. Ornelas said he now conducts interviews with victims in a private location. And, going forward, if a victim does not feel comfortable talking to him, he will switch roles with his partner.

Ornelas was never suspended for the violations, and the training was not considered "disciplinary."

In September 2025, records unrelated to Nozar's complaint show Ornelas violated the standard operating procedure related to respect – treat another member with courtesy and professionalism. Documents show he was counseled as a result.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.