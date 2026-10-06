The Brief A Milwaukee Police Department officer has been charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. Police Officer Nathan Enk has been on full suspension since Sept. 21, 2026. Prosecutors said the sex assault happened outside a bar in South Milwaukee.



A Milwaukee Police Department officer has been criminally charged after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a woman outside a bar in South Milwaukee.

MPD officer charged

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office criminally charged MPD Officer Nathan Enk with one count of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of disorderly conduct on Oct. 5.

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Enk is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 7. If convicted, he faces up to nine months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for fourth-degree sexual assault, and up to 90 days in prison and a $1,000 fine for disorderly conduct.

Nathan Enk (photo provided by MPD)

The backstory:

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 21. According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a South Milwaukee bar near 13th and milwaukee for a report of a problematic, intoxicated person.

The complaint said Enk repeatedly tried to kiss a woman, groped her outside the bar and repeatedly told her "just kiss me, and then I’ll leave you alone" and "let me touch your breasts."

During the interview and booking process, the complaint said Enk declared: "I did not grope her; I slapped her [expletive]."

MPD response

What they're saying:

MPD said Enk, who has more than seven years of service with the department, has been on full suspension since Sept. 21.

In a statement, MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said:

"This incident is concerning and falls short of the standards the community expects and deserves. We expect every member of the Milwaukee Police Department, sworn and professional staff alike, to conduct themselves with the highest level of integrity and professionalism. Any violation of department policies or the law will be addressed appropriately. We also recognize that all individuals have the right to due process and are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."