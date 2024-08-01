Milwaukee police; man threatened person with machete, city's west side

article

Milwaukee police say a 34-year-old man is in custody after he threatened another person with a machete and barricaded himself in a residence on the city's west side.

Officers were dispatched to the area near 71st and Adler around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1. They learned the 34-year-old had armed himself with a machete and threatened a 38-year-old victim.

At some point, the victim ran out of the residence and the suspect barricaded himself inside. The suspect was later taken into custody.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.