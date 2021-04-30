Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Man shot, killed near Teutonia and Keefe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee Area Violent Crime Task Force

Milwaukee Area Violent Crime Task Force unveils their new office space inside MPD Headquarters.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 21-year-old man was shot and later died of his injuries on Friday morning, April 30.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. near Teutonia and Keefe. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials said initially that he was in stable condition, however, he later succumbed to his injuries.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee reckless driving crash memorial removed
slideshow

Milwaukee reckless driving crash memorial removed

Friends of two men killed in a reckless driving crash in Milwaukee say they aren't able to properly grieve after a memorial they set up at the scene was taken down by the city.

Man accused of setting fire to woman on Milwaukee’s north side
slideshow

Man accused of setting fire to woman on Milwaukee’s north side

A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for allegedly setting a woman on fire on the city's north side on Sunday, April 25.

Waukesha student who brought guns to school gets probation
slideshow

Waukesha student who brought guns to school gets probation

Former Waukesha South High School student Tyrone Smith, shot by police after pointing a BB gun to a classmate's head, was sentenced to probation.