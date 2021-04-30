Milwaukee police: Man shot, killed near Teutonia and Keefe

Milwaukee police say a 21-year-old man was shot and later died of his injuries on Friday morning, April 30.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. near Teutonia and Keefe. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials said initially that he was in stable condition, however, he later succumbed to his injuries.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

