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The Brief Milwaukee police were called to catch loose horse on the city's north side. Officers found the horse near 33rd and Brown. It's not clear where the animal came from.



While most of the area was seeking shelter from intense storms on Friday night, Milwaukee police officers were out on the city's north side – catching a horse.

What they're saying:

MPD said the horse got out during the storm. It was found in the area of 33rd and Brown, where it was enjoying the grass outside New Hope Church.

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Officer Sharp, with the department's mounted patrol unit, grabbed a truck and trailer and went to the scene. He was able to successfully load the animal onto the trailer, and it was handed over to animal control professionals.

What we don't know:

It's not clear where the horse came from or where. FOX6 News reached out to the MPD Mounted Patrol Unit, MKE Urban Stables and Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission in an attempt to find out where the horse ended up and learn more, but did not immediately hear back.

Loose horse near 33rd and Brown (Courtesy: MPD)

The backstory:

The Milwaukee Police Department is no stranger to equine work. The original MPD Mounted Horse Patrol was founded in 1922 but disbanded in 1948, according to the Milwaukee Police Historical Society. The program returned in 1999, primarily through donations from downtown businesses.

The historical society said the mounted patrol unit helps with crowd control at special events, giving officers a higher vantage point than they'd otherwise have, and regularly patrols the downtown area as well.

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