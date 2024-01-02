Milwaukee police officer shot near Green Bay and Fairmount

A Milwaukee police officer was shot Tuesday morning, sources tell FOX6 News.

It happened in the area of Green Bay Avenue and Fairmount Avenue around 10:30 a.m. – not far from Lincoln Park. Sources said the officer was shot in the leg.

FOX6 News at the scene found a tactical vehicle and large police presence centered around a home on Fairmount Avenue.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police scene near Green Bay and Fairmount

The crime scene is also near Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School. According to the school calendar, classes resumed Tuesday after the holiday break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.